Inter-state bus operators miss the Onam buzz

August-September used to be their peak season when ticket prices soar, but the luxury carriages  have been grounded since lockdown began with no hope of get rolling anytime soon

Published: 22nd August 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 01:53 AM

Tourist buses parked on the premises of a booking office near Model School Junction. Since March 23, inter-state buses aren’t being allowed to operate, leading many operators to suffer huge losses, B

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Every Onam, in the months of August and September, operators of both inter-state and intra-state luxury bus services see a spike in ticket bookings. However, with the unrelenting Covid-19 spread in South India, the travel industry which is already on the verge of collapse has no hopes of the business picking up anytime soon.Kerala has around 9,000 contract carriage buses and 600 tourist buses plying to and from other states. However, ever since the lockdown in March, the industry has come to a grinding halt with not even a single service operating due to restrictions.

Private luxury bus operators claim that neither the state nor the Central government has come to the aid of the industry which contributes H120 crore of revenue every year to the state exchequer. According to Prashanthan S, general secretary of Contract Carriage Operators’ Association (CCOA) Kerala, the moratorium on repayment of loans given by the Reserve Bank of India will come to an end on August 31. This has added to the worries of the operators who have to continue to bear the working capital costs which include staff salaries and rentals. Besides, they are also struggling to meet other expenses such as insurance premium, toll and permit fees.

“In August-September last year, the ticket price of inter-state travel from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, which was otherwise H900, and Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram, which was H800, had gone up to H3,000 per ticket. However, this year, even if we resume operations, we will hardly get 10 passengers since it is difficult to regain passenger trust to travel in public transport during the pandemic,” said Prashanthan.  Close to one lakh people from the sector have lost employment and are facing difficulties to make ends meet, he said.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) decision to resume inter-state bus services to and from Karnataka, between August 25 and September 6, has upset private luxury bus operators even more. Passengers wanting to make the journey have to avail a travel pass by registering online on the Kerala Covid-19 Jagratha portal.Biju Surya, proprietor of Surya Tours and Travels, said, “Unable to earn an income, several drivers are searching for alternative jobs. Despite relaxation in rules, we are unable to resume our operations on a par with KSRTC. We have not been getting bus bookings for even private occasions such as weddings due to the pandemic.”

In light of the grim situation, the Interstate Bus Owners Association (IBOA), Kerala, has raised the difficulties faced by bus operators with Transport Minister A K Saseendran. However, the association is yet to receive a response.“Onam is the peak season where apart from 600 luxury buses, additional 1,000 buses are operated to provide services to passengers bound for Kerala to celebrate the festival. But this Onam, none of the services is operational.

In Karnataka, luxury buses have started plying in and around Bengaluru. However, it is saddening that no such move has been made in our state,” said Rijas A J, secretary, IBOA, Kerala. He also added that a complete resumption of services will cost operators at least Rs 10 lakh per bus to undertake maintenance and repair works.Just like bus operators, travel agents are also reeling under loss during the festive season. “Every year for Onam, we arrange special travel packages to places such as Thekkady and Kumarakom targeting families and local travellers. But this season, there has been a complete shutdown,” said an agent at Kerala Tours and Travels.

Chew on this

9,000  contract carriage buses  operate in the state

C120 crore annual contribution of tourist bus industry to the state exchequer

1,000 additional buses operated every year during Onam apart from 600 regular services 

Ticket sales peak more than 3 times during the festival season

Interstate Bus Owners Association (IBOA), Kerala, has raised the difficulties faced by bus operators with Transport Minister A K Saseendran

Onam
