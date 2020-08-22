STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Junior nurses launch indefinite strike demanding hike in stipends

Meanwhile, the pay scale of staff nurses was revised to Rs 27,800 the same year but the stipend of junior nurses was not increased. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:21 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could spell more trouble for the healthcare system of the state which is battling a rise in Covid-19 cases, junior nurses working in seven government medical college hospitals (MCH) launched an indefinite strike on Friday demanding a hike in their monthly stipend.As many as 375 junior nurses across the state have decided to abstain from work.

The junior nurses, who have completed BSc Nursing and are registered under the Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council, were deployed in the MCHs on one-year duty. In 2011, their stipend was increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 13,900 to match the basic salary of staff nurses at the time. However, they started receiving the revised stipend only from 2016.

Meanwhile, the pay scale of staff nurses was revised to Rs 27,800 the same year but the stipend of junior nurses was not increased. “We have been demanding the hike for over a year, but have received only promises in return. There is even a Supreme Court order that says registered nurses working in hospitals having over 200 beds should be given the same salary as that of confirmed employees,” said Arjun B P, state president of Compulsory Nursing Service Staff Association. 

He said even the temporary staff at Covid First Line Treatment Centres get much higher stipends while the nurses get paid Rs 460 per day.The junior nurses’ discussion with Joint Director of Medical Education and Director of Nursing Education on August 10 also failed to bear fruit. “More than 10 of us tested positive for Covid-19 while over 50 are under quarantine. We do not want to make things tough for patients or hospital authorities. However, the government should consider us too. The Directorate of Medical Education has given its nod for the hike in stipend. Now, it is up to the Finance Department to approve it,” Arjun said. 

Nursing staff called back from quarantine
Facing staff shortage, the MCHs have been forced to ask the nursing staff who are in quarantine to report for duty. An official with the MCH at Kalamassery said those in quarantine and whose test results were negative had to be called back to prevent a serious situation.

