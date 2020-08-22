Karunalayam relieved as Covid shadow wanes

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After a harrowing period of nearly two months when Covid hit Karunalayam — a care home and convent of the Sisters of Destitute at Thrikkakara — its administration and inmates are relieved now as swab samples of a majority of the inmates finally tested negative for Covid-19. Over 100 inmates, including nuns, among the 134 residents of the convent had tested positive in July. Now, only two are under treatment.

“The inmates here are mostly aged over 60 and many are physically and mentally unstable. They need assistance from the nuns for their daily chores and were in deep mental distress during the period. There are inmates with comorbidities also, and we were apprehensive of their health. Many of the inmates had tested positive for Covid, and two sadly died of it,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, who is in charge of Karunalayam.

Meanwhile, three inmates with severe symptoms were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. One of them tested negative. A health official said the care home was converted into a Covid First-line Treatment Centre after considering the mental condition of the inmates.

“Many required the aid of nuns at the convent, who used to take care of them. Shifting them to another hospital or centre was not considered prudent,” said the official. It is believed the inmates may have contracted the virus from the nuns who visited the care home and assisted in prayers at other convents. Earlier, over 27 nuns at Keezhmad and eight at a convent in Kuzhippilly had tested positive.