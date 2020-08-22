STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Malayalam Pallikoodam students to prepare Onam dishes online

The students will be preparing the popular Onam dishes like kichadi, pachadi, olan and kaalan, and upload the preparation videos on Malayalam Pallikoodam’s YouTube channel.

Published: 22nd August 2020 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of Malayalam Pallikoodam, an initiative by poet V Madhusoodhanan Nair, will be preparing Onam dishes at their homes starting Saturday (first day of Atham) till Thiruvonam (August 31). According to Madhusoodhanan Nair, students have come up with the project after realising the importance of food security during the Covid-19 lockdown. “They have benefitted from ‘Natturuchi’, which is a part of their curriculum,” he added.

The students will be preparing the popular Onam dishes like kichadi, pachadi, olan and kaalan, and upload the preparation videos on Malayalam Pallikoodam’s YouTube channel. The dishes and programmes featuring several Onam games will be presented on the channel till Thiruvonam. 

Through the initiative, Malayalam Pallikoodam aims to get back the taste of authentic Kerala dishes.
A Mahabharata storytelling by K Geetha for the children is being telecasted through the channel on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp