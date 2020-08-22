Malayalam Pallikoodam students to prepare Onam dishes online

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of Malayalam Pallikoodam, an initiative by poet V Madhusoodhanan Nair, will be preparing Onam dishes at their homes starting Saturday (first day of Atham) till Thiruvonam (August 31). According to Madhusoodhanan Nair, students have come up with the project after realising the importance of food security during the Covid-19 lockdown. “They have benefitted from ‘Natturuchi’, which is a part of their curriculum,” he added.

The students will be preparing the popular Onam dishes like kichadi, pachadi, olan and kaalan, and upload the preparation videos on Malayalam Pallikoodam’s YouTube channel. The dishes and programmes featuring several Onam games will be presented on the channel till Thiruvonam.

Through the initiative, Malayalam Pallikoodam aims to get back the taste of authentic Kerala dishes.

A Mahabharata storytelling by K Geetha for the children is being telecasted through the channel on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.