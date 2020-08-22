STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Opening of Kundannoor and Vyttila flyovers delayed till October-end

The initial plan was to complete the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers by May 2019 and March 2020, respectively.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

By  Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The hardships of motorists will continue as the opening of the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers has been pushed to the end of October from the extended deadline of August-end after inclement weather played spoilsport.Though 95 per cent of the flyovers’ work is over, the final tarring and beautification have been delayed owing to bad weather.Already, the official deadlines of the projects, which were muddled in controversies for the past two years, have been extended several times. 

The initial plan was to complete the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers by May 2019 and March 2020, respectively. In Vyttila flyover, the laying of reinforced cement concrete on the approach road towards Palarivattom and that of mastic asphalt on the bridge surface to protect the slabs, besides final bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) tarring are what remain. Representatives of Sreedhanya Constructions, the contractor for the flyover, said they need a maximum of 80 days to complete the remaining works.

“A majority of works like painting and cleaning is over. The final few works need a week to complete provided there is no rain. The laying of mastic asphalt requires experts and we are bringing around 15 qualified hands from Tamil Nadu. Since quarantine is mandatory for those arriving from other states, the work will take some time to resume. The tarring and other concrete works will take over two months more,” said the representative. 

A representative of Marymatha Constructions, the contractor for Kundannoor flyover, said the application of final wearing coat on the surface was the major work remaining. “The work requires more than 45 days to complete and is impossible to carry out during the rain. With the final beautification works, the approach road towards Aroor is also nearing completion,” said the representative.   

Though vehicular movement is allowed below the Kundannoor flyover with certain restrictions, laying of tiles and median works is going on. Retarring of dilapidated service roads will resume soon. However, the delay in the installation of traffic signals beneath the flyover by Keltron is hampering the work.“Though the connectivity between Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and Tripunithura road can be ensured in a few days, we couldn’t lay floor tiles due to the delay by Keltron in installing traffic signals. Besides, Public Works Department officials have also requested to build kerbstones and retaining walls on the road,” said the representative of Marymatha Constructions.

Palarivattom flyover’s fate
Kochi: The fate of Palarivattom flyover is still hanging in the Supreme Court as it is yet to pronounce its verdict on the ‘load test’ demand raised by Builders Association of India. Earlier, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran had told TNIE that the government was going ahead with the demolition plan. “The issue is getting delayed for no reason,” he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vyttila Kundannoor
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp