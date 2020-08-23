Kochi reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries in last 24-hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Compared to the high number of COVID cases in the last couple of days, Ernakulam district heaved a sigh of relief with 114 positive cases reported on Saturday.

Out of the 114, 111 persons got infected through local transmission. Highest number of COVID cases was reported from the West Kochi regions.

After a dip in the COVID-positive cases for over a week, Chellanam cluster reported as many as 16 COVID cases.



Among those who tested positive for COVID-19 also include three healthcare workers.

A 46-year-old Asha worker at Mattancherry, a 45-year-old Alangad native at a private hospital in Aluva and a 47-year-old healthcare worker at Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital.

The rising number of positive cases among the staff at Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital has raised alarm bells.

So far, nearly eight staffers at the hospital and over 20 others at the hospital have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, 98 COVID patients recovered in the district. A total of 1828 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID at various hospitals in the district.

COVID-19 death

N V Francis, a 77-year-old native of Kalamassery who was undergoing treatment for COVID at government medical college Kalamassery passed away on Saturday.

According to medical college authorities, the patient was having hypertension and kidney ailments.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with severe pneumonia and his samples have been sent to NIV Alappuzha for the confirmation of COVID death, said an official.