Brahmapuram: Lasting solution proves elusive, HC to consider GJ Eco Power's plea

KOCHI: Now, with the COVID shadow growing longer, the waste management system here has yet again come into public focus. Despite the city’s poor showing in the Swachh Survekshan survey where it was ranked a lowly 409, the ‘powers be’ are none too keen on finding a lasting solution to the Brahmapuram imbroglio.

Ever since the cancellation of the Concession Agreement and Building permit by the corporation and Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat, respectively on the directions of the local self-government department (LSGD), barring the daily dumping of waste no other activities have been taking place at the plant.

“Since the cancellation of the agreement, the government didn’t hold discussions with the corporation on the issue. Be it the approval for leasing out a portion of the project land or the changes in the lease agreement, the government hasn’t sought our opinion. Though we will support any decision taken by the government to improve the city’s waste management, the endless delay in the process is a cause of concern. Since the cancelled project took more than four years to secure the necessary approvals, the new tender floated by KSIDC will result in further delay,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

Meanwhile, the appeal filed by GJ Eco Power Pvt Ltd against the government decision is scheduled to come up before a single bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday.

“We are seeking to get the government decision to cancel the project overturned and the sanction to complete the project without further delay. We are still clueless on the reasons behind the cancellation of our agreement. As the tendering process for the new project is going to conclude by September 4, we are expecting urgent intervention from the court,” said a source close to the firm.

Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat, has sought a ‘tried-and-tested-model’ for the new project. "We have already borne the brunt of the 'experimentation' carried out as part of the earlier plant. The WTE was opposed due to the same reason since there was no clarity on the project's future. WTE project model hasn't been tried out anywhere else so far and the electricity generated from the proposed 10 MW plant will be chargeable at the rate of Rs18 per unit. However, if the state government comes up with a new proposal following the tendering process, we will demand an existing successful model which will lead to sustainable environment in the nearby areas," said Velayudhan P K, president, Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat.

Primary waste collection hit by Covid-19

As police often restrict the entry of people into containment zones, waste collection is at a standstill in many parts of the city. "The restrictions on the entry to containment zones have resulted in widespread dumping of waste across city limits. As biodegradable waste cannot be kept for long, residents have started to dump them in open space. Intermittent rain too affects removal of piled-up waste. Collection of waste materials piled up at the residences of those in quarantine is a major worry. We collect them separately by adhering to Covid-19 protocol. Whereas, waste materials from FLTCs will be treated in the incinerators installed at the respective sites," said Mayor Soumini Jain.

New septage treatment plant

The corporation is moving ahead with a septage treatment plant worth `23 crore at Brahmapuram to treat waste from city limits and nearby local bodies. "At present, septic waste is being treated at our plants at Brahmapuram and Vathuruthy. They can only manage 20 loads of waste per day. Corporation limits itself need an 80-load-capacity plant to manage daily waste. Besides, our plants treat septage waste from nearby local bodies like Kalamassery, Aluva and Angamaly. The sanction for the new project is to cater to the needs of urban agglomeration consisting of Kochi corporation and adjoining local bodies. We are thinking of an enlarged version by using the latest technology and other funds for this project. The corporation is planning to approach KITCO or Suchitwa Mission to finalise the project design," said Soumini.

Meanwhile, 10 companies have evinced interest in the biomining of legacy waste at the yard. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has floated the tendering process and fixed August 27 as the deadline to submit technical and financial bids. The selected company will get nine months to biomine the 1-lakh cubic metre waste and recover the plot including the area allowed to Indian Medical Association to establish a biomedical treatment plant.