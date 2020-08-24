STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 outbreak: Health, police officials among infected in Ernakulam

Ernakulam on Sunday reported 200 positive cases. Of these, 186  got infected through local transmission.

Published: 24th August 2020 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Sunday reported 200 positive cases. Of these, 186  got infected through local transmission. Also, 171 persons recovered from COVID in the district.

Eight healthcare workers and two police personnel are among the infected. As many as 17 workers, who work at the warehouse of a private company in Kalamassery, figure among the new cases.

According to the health officials, the warehouse employees have been quarantined and the results of antigen test results conducted on them are awaited. A 33-year-old Asamannoor native and a 53-year-old Pindimana native are the two police personnel who became infected. 

A 30-year-old Mazhuvannur native, who works at a private hospital in Kochi, a 41-year-old Udayamperoor native working at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, a 56-year-old Varapuzha native employed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, a 38-year-old Maradu native and a 40-year-old Palarivattom native, who works at the Ernakulam General Hospital, a 38-year-old Choornikkara native and a healthcare worker at a private hospital in Aluva, a 45-year-old Idukki native who works at Karuvelipady Taluk hospital and a 31-year-old ASHA worker at Kalamassery are among the infected healthcare workers. Over 100 healthcare workers have contracted COVID in the district so far.

The other cases, include 12 Nellikuzhy natives, five from Aluva, two from Palluruthy, two Fort Kochi natives, five Mattanchery natives, seven from Vengola and seven from south Vazhakulam. Thirty-three inmates of Don Bosco rehab home in Palluruthy tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who tested positive include 18 children below the age of 15. With this, a total of 51 inmates including staff, has tested positive for the virus. As many as 1,865  COVID patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district.

