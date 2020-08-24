Former Imam of Kanjiramattom mosque misused his position to dupe NRI of Rs 2.25 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two persons, including a former imam of the Kanjiramattom mosque, who were arrested for cheating an NRI youth of a sum of Rs 2.25 crore after offering to bring him back home from Qatar had carried out the fraud by citing that they had previously helped many people including business tycoons return from West Asia.

Mohammed Aslam Moulavi, 50 -- the imam who had earlier served as the key functionary of a prominent religious organisation -- misused his position to win the trust of the victim’s relatives before duping him of the money.

The police suspect others are involved in the case and an investigation is heading in that direction.

“There is a possibility of the involvement of more people. Hence an inquiry is under way,” said V Rajeev, DySP, District Crime Branch.