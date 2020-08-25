An eco-friendly Ganesha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mittali Chawla and husband Karan Pillai, residing at Kadavanthra, have been bringing home a Ganapati for the last three years. However, with too much happening around them, the couple opted to go eco-friendly this year. Instead of a Ganesha made with Plaster of Paris and coated with paints rich in chemicals, Mittali and Karan brought home a Ganesha made of soil. “We always used to buy Ganesha idols from Mattanchery and immerse it in the sea.

But, then I got to know it wasn’t good for the environment. That’s why we wanted a green option this year. The Covid situation meant that we had to keep the celebrations green and minimal. That’s why we decided to source in a Ganesha idol from Delhi, made using soil. It is 100 per cent natural and plantable,” says Mittali.

After the festivities, Mittali immersed the idol in a drum filled with water. “It took just a day for the idol to dissolve. We are using the water for plants at our home. That way it goes back to nature,” said Mitali.