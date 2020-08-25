Kalamassery on the brink, 20 more test Covid positve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With new clusters adding to a high number of fresh cases, Ernakulam’s Covid prevention effort is getting riddled with confusion. Compounding matters is the inability to implement containment measures properly in areas which have witnessed rapid spread. Of 165 new cases reported in Ernakulam on Monday, 160 have contracted the virus through local transmission while five arrived from abroad or other states. Six healthcare workers are among those who tested positive.

The Kalamassery industrial area registered 20 more patients through local contact. Close on the heels of the spike in Kalamassery, 10 migrant labourers of a private firm in Thrikkakara also tested positive for Covid. “We are monitoring the situation closely. The surging local transmission cases is a cause for concern. Due to the latest changes in Covid quarantine protocol, confusion is prevailing in approving containment zones effectively.

All the stakeholders are working together to contain the spread across the district. Besides, we are looking to issue special directions to warehouses and godowns which are receiving employees and consignments regularly from other states,” said a health epartment official.

Areas like Vengola, Karukutti and Edathala reported more than 25 cases. “As the festive season sets in, we need to be more vigilant., we are planning to increase antigen testing,” the.official added While 143 persons recovered from the pandemic on the day, 1,887 patients are under treatment.

23 booked for violating lockdown curbs

Kochi: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Monday registered 23 cases related to lockdown violation in its limits. As many as 13 persons were arrested for violating the norms. The police also seized four vehicles. A total of 1,851 persons were booked for not wearing masks in public. The police also registered case against 1,953 persons for not maintaining social distancing guidelines.

COVID TRACKER

Positive cases: 165

Total confirmed cases: 4,879

Total positive cases under

treatment: 1,887

Patients recovered so far: 2,954

Covid-19 deaths to date: 38

Sample sent for testing: 1,241

Results received: 1678

(+ve: 165, -ve: 1,513)

Results awaited: 491 samples

Persons added to hospital isolation: 257

Discharged from hospital isolation: 180

Persons at Covid care centres: 171

Persons added to home quarantine: 686

Released from home quarantine: 1,048

Total people in home quarantine: 13,642

Calls received at call centre: 356

Calls to IMA telemedicine: 379