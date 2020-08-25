STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outrage over ‘unscientific’ renovation work at Maharaja’s College

The CCTV cameras also have been stolen.

The iron grills put up in the corridors of Maharaja’s College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The one thing that makes 145-year-old Maharaja’s College, one of the landmarks of Kochi, stand apart from its counterparts is its heritage. The long-winding corridors and open spaces of this college have witnessed many socio-cultural and political movements. Each door and window would have a story to tell about its rich past. However, modernisation is making inroads here too. The sturdy wooden doors that used to separate corridors are making way to iron grills. Something that is not being taken lightly by the present and former students of the college. 

‘Destroying its heritage’
Nandakumar H, college unit secretary, SFI
The college authorities are doing this without consulting anybody. They are destroying heritage structures without any compunction. We have no idea as to why they want to the wooden doors removed,  which are as old as the institution itself, and replace them with ugly iron grills. Removing the doors is in itself an assault on the heritage of the college. We don’t think that they have the authorisation of the Archaeological department or the district collector in this matter. Hence, we are launching a protest against it on Tuesday.

C I C C Jayachandran, an alumnus
The college authorities are not only hurting its heritage value but also taking up unscientific methods for the same. In a college like the Maharaja’s, where political skirmishes happen now and then, erecting grills in the corridors is potentially dangerous. What if somebody gets in his mind to lock up a part and trap his political rival or somebody he has enmity with? To secure the property of the college, the authorities should be appointing guards on the campus. The alumni association of the college has registered its strong protest with the college authorities. 

What college authorities say..
K Jayakumar, principal, Maharaja’s College
In accordance with, the state government’s directions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the college remains shut since March this year. However, anti-social elements are taking advantage of the situation. They are making use of the vast corridors of the college, especially at night, and this was brought to the notice of the college authorities by the security guards posted on the campus. It has also come to the notice that these anti-social elements have also broken into many departments and made away with equipment. They have also destroyed the water taps and trashed the toilets.

The CCTV cameras also have been stolen. Hence, in the light of this, a decision to instal iron grills at the entrance of the corridors was taken by me and the governing council of the college. The grills are being installed by the Public Works Department and the plan fund is being used for the purpose. However, this activity has invited protests from the students’ organisations and they are posting defamatory statements and trolls against me on social media. The students have also threatened that they will destroy the grills once the college reopens.

