Pandemic leaves many stranded 

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic was an unexpected blow to our lives, changing everything from entertainment to social situations. Housing and real estate were hit pretty bad too, both due to the restrictions and the stigma and fear associated with the pandemic. For many, losing their jobs meant moving out of rented apartments, finding new ones and moving in, all while the entire city is on its guards.

Take Ashwini’s (name changed) case for example. Employed with a reputed media firm, she has been staying at a paying guest facility for three years. “After the pandemic hit, they would come and tell me that I am likely to catch Covid because I go to work, that my immunity may be low, and wanted me out. They said I should consider returning to my hometown or move out of their facility,” she says. Though it wasn’t a threat, she had to move out eventually when the emotional stress became too much to handle.

Finding a new place is a harder bargain. Gireesh Muthedath, caretaker with a large residential complex less than a kilometre from Vytila hub, agrees. “Nearly four families vacated the flats here because of loss of employment, and we have plenty of empty apartments available. The owners want to rent them out, but the association has given us instructions to not allow new admissions. When people come to enquire, we just say the apartment is full,” he says.

Worse is how many who have been stuck in different places due to the lockdown are being stopped from entering their apartments to even collect their belongings. Praveen Kumar, a Mysuru-native, who was employed with an IT firm in Eroor, was in Karnataka when the lockdown was announced.

“In May, my company shut down. So I wanted to return to Mysuru with my belongings as there was no point in continuing to keep the flat in Kochi. I drove from Mysuru to Ernakulam, only to reach the security and be told that I would not be allowed in. After much hassle, they agreed to pack up my bags and bring them down. I wasn’t happy, but what option did I have?” he asks.

Long-distance help

Jinumon J Tharayil, a former cluster manager with an automobile firm, came up with the idea of a storage and moving venture when he realised that lockdown has stranded many people away from their homes. “It started with distant family and friends enquiring if we can keep their stuff at our house until the pandemic is over. Most of them who have flats in Kochi are stuck in North Kerala or even in other states. So, I found a 10,000-sqft building, and built a brand around the concept,” he says.

His venture Secudepo already has served over 100 customers in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in the last two months. “Sometimes, you walk into an apartment and it’s like a post-apocalyptic state - like people just vanished. The tenants themselves don’t know when they can come back,” he says.

Jinu’s team makes video calls and packs and stores things according to their instructions. But even then, he faces some friction. “Though there have been no major conflicts, associations sometimes say they can’t let the North Indian workers in. People are upset due to the stigma around Covid,” he says. You may avail Jinu’s service through website secudepo.com.

VOX POP

When monsoon started, our house was flooded and we had to move immediately. The residential association, however, was even reluctant to let the truck or our friends in to help with the moving. We carried a refrigerator and furniture on our backs through the floodwater, Abhijith A S (Sales executive, Edappally)

After the pandemic, we were forced to move the workers at our salon to a different accommodation. But the previous owner refused to pay back the advance. It has been three months, but they are quite stubborn about not paying back Jayakrishnan (Entrepreneur, Kadavanthra)

I went through a confusing ordeal. I found a flat and paid the advance, and was all set to move in. Then I get a call from the caretaker saying the owners decided to come back and they are not renting it out. I had to start my search all over again Ajith Babu (Fitness trainer, Kaloor)