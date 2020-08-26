STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Corp takes steps to reduce pollution due to dumping of animal waste in canal

The corporation officials said the local body had also adopted the policy of transferring the waste to the Brahmapuram plant for processing.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

slaughterhouse

For representational purposes

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The construction of an additional tank and repairing of the existing one to increase the holding capacity, besides building a separate drain to avoid mixing of animal blood with water, were some of the pollution abatement steps taken by Kochi Corporation at the slaughterhouse in Kaloor recently. The civic body took the steps after the issue was brought to the attention of the High Court. The court asked the corporation to take remedial measures after an inspection by the amicus curiae found that the civic body was discharging untreated blood and harmful animal waste into the Perandoor canal.

The corporation officials said the local body had also adopted the policy of transferring the waste to the Brahmapuram plant for processing. “The blood is mixed with sawdust and transferred to the plant where it is co-composted with food waste,” said Rajesh S D, assistant executive engineer (Central Zone) of the corporation. 

Among the short term measures suggested by the Pollution Control Board in a report submitted before the High Court in July, only the revamping of the biogas treatment plant remains. A corporation officials said the plant which was lying unused for a long time was in a damaged state and required repairing. Meanwhile, the long term measures suggested, including the construction of a rendering plant to treat blood and solid waste and use of modern slaughtering methods, are still in the initial stages of development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
animal waste slaughterhouse
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp