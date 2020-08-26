Corp takes steps to reduce pollution due to dumping of animal waste in canal

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of an additional tank and repairing of the existing one to increase the holding capacity, besides building a separate drain to avoid mixing of animal blood with water, were some of the pollution abatement steps taken by Kochi Corporation at the slaughterhouse in Kaloor recently. The civic body took the steps after the issue was brought to the attention of the High Court. The court asked the corporation to take remedial measures after an inspection by the amicus curiae found that the civic body was discharging untreated blood and harmful animal waste into the Perandoor canal.

The corporation officials said the local body had also adopted the policy of transferring the waste to the Brahmapuram plant for processing. “The blood is mixed with sawdust and transferred to the plant where it is co-composted with food waste,” said Rajesh S D, assistant executive engineer (Central Zone) of the corporation.

Among the short term measures suggested by the Pollution Control Board in a report submitted before the High Court in July, only the revamping of the biogas treatment plant remains. A corporation officials said the plant which was lying unused for a long time was in a damaged state and required repairing. Meanwhile, the long term measures suggested, including the construction of a rendering plant to treat blood and solid waste and use of modern slaughtering methods, are still in the initial stages of development.