Covid clusters a cause for concern

144 contract infection through local contact, 19 return from abroad, other states.One more Covid death; 11 health workers, 5 INHS officers, a police officer among cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Going beyond the projections of fresh cases by the Covid surveillance unit, Ernakulam district continues to report  a large number of fresh cases. Irrespective of geographical locations, local transmission cases are on an upward spiral.Being the sixth district with most number of new cases in the state, Ernakulam reported 163 cases on Tuesday. While 19 of them came from other states and abroad, 144 individuals contracted the virus locally. Much to the concerns of Covid warriors, 11 health workers, five INHS officers and a police officer from Payipra also tested positive for Covid-19 on the day. Meanwhile, Baby C (40), a native of Kothamangalam succumbed to Covid at an FLTC on Tuesday taking the total Covid deaths in the district to 39. 

“The issue of health workers testing positive is indeed a dent to their morale. Compared to global trend, the numbers are relatively very less here. We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring their safety. We are also directing safety precautions to all the health workers who have registered under the Covid brigade initiatives,” said a health department official. Amid the relief of a few numbers from Kalamassery, West Kochi remained a hub of local transmission cases. Kumbalangi, Palluruthy, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry areas reported over 40 cases on the day.

Though the number of fresh cases is high, the official clarified that they are putting the best effort to rein in local transmission cases. “Special surveillance strategies are being implemented in high-risk areas. We have sent over 25,000 samples as part of sentinel surveillance. If we find any abnormalities in antigen tests, those persons will be subjected to RT-PCR tests as well. So far, most of the deaths occurred due to various comorbidities. Our death audits are underway and based on the results, we will finalise a new action plan for high-risk patients,” said the official.As many as 85 persons recovered from the pandemic on Tuesday. Currently, 1969 persons  are under treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

Ensure no third-party access to  Covid patients’ CDRs: HC
Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure that no third party is given access to the Call Details Records (CDRs) of Covid-19 patients collected by the police. The court said the records should only be used to trace patients’ route map and not for any other purpose. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the directive while closing the petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to quash the order issued by the state police chief. “Respondents (the state government and state police chief) are directed to ensure strict confidentiality of the CDR details collected and also to ensure that no third party has access (to them), as affirmed before this Court,” the Bench said in its order. The petitioner contended that the collection of CDRs would be breach of privacy and that such data was not at all necessary to trace the location of Covid positive patients, as contended by the police.

