Covid scare, restrictions affect biz at Chambakkara fish market

The Chambakkara fish market, which reopened on Monday after a 45-day gap, is relying on a token system to keep a tab on the number of vehicles and people entering it.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:33 AM

By Ramu R
KOCHI: The Chambakkara fish market, which reopened on Monday after a 45-day gap, is relying on a token system to keep a tab on the number of vehicles and people entering it. An announcement facility to instruct people on the dos and don’ts is also in place at the market.  “Only wholesale dealers are allowed to conduct business for now. The decision to open retail fish outlets will depend on how the Covid-19 situation pans out,” said Chambakkara ward councillor V P Chandran. He said only 20 people will be allowed inside the market at a time.

At present, the wholesale dealers are allowed to function from 2am to 7am. Unloading of fish will be done between 6pm and 3 am. “Two security guards equipped with sanitisers and thermal scanners are also posted near the market’s entrance,” Chandran said.  

Reduced sales 
According to Babu K, a wholesale trader, the business post the reopening of the market has almost halved due to the restrictions and coronavirus situation. “The measures to restrict the number of people entering the market has also affected the sale,” he said. A few traders also blamed the increase in wayside selling and the opening up of other fish markets as the reason for the decline in sales. “Though markets have been closed down, people are still allowed to sell on the roadside where there are no Covid-19 protocols in place,” said a small scale trader. 

Lack of adequate parking space on the market premises had been another issue raised by traders. However, police authorities dismissed this, adding that customers have been given specific time slots to reduce congestion near the market. “Parking is provided in the rearend of the market, near Thykoodam church. The timing of unloading the fish has also only been changed to 3 am to reduce the rush,” said V P Chandran.  

 Measures

One entry and one exit point
Retail business will not be allowed due to limited space in the market 
Only those wearing facemasks will be allowed entry 
Sanitisers will be provided to customers at the entrance 
Announcement facility will be arranged to instruct people
Disinfection will be carried every day after the market closes

Police will carry out inspections to check for any Covid protocol violation
Token system will be implemented to control crowding
Traders will not be allowed to do business after 3 am.

