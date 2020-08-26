Festive and fashionable

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We bring you the latest Onam collection from makers in town -- Alka Hari and Ethereal Bridal Studio The Alchemist’s garden by Alka HariThis collection is all about the finer details of life. The 25-year-old designer’s eponymous label is all about ‘casual chic’ style and thrived n simplicity.

A surprising departure from the bridal couture which her father Hari Anand is famous for, Alka decided to make “casual and budget” her thing. ‘The Alchemist’s Garden’, as the name suggests, is a magical concoction of the bold, simple, yet festive look.

“There would be a tiny detail about every dress that attracts us and we need it because we feel it resonates with us, our personality. Philosophers would say, it is the garment that chooses us. Our new collection is about tiny details and soft tender textures,” she says. Our pick from this look is the cotton crepe dress layered with an embroidered organza jacket. To order online call or WhatsApp 6235007722.

PUSHPA by Ethereal bridal studio

Kochi-based designer duo Minu Jobi and Mili Bobby, are known for the cheerful twist they bring to saris, that most of us would only pick for an occasion.The three-year-old brand Ethereal has both fun and serious collections to its name, with Essence workwear bringing in the contemporary minimalist formal twist. Their Onam collection this year is laced with elegant, beautiful handcrafted designs that will make your festive spirits soar higher.

Made exclusively in cotton, with handwork, machine embroidery and designs with pearl and beads, the designs come in white and off white colours with just the right amount of icing in gold, to bring in the Onam feel.You may pick from a range of kurtis, anarkalis and sarees. The saree comes in patches of multiple thread works including kota.

To order online, call 8301851332