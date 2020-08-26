KSRTC starts inter-state services

KOCHI: After a long gap, the Kerala State Road Transport Services (KSRTC) has restarted inter-state services. The Ernakulam depot of the corporation will restart services to Bengaluru and Chennai, from Tuesday.
- One service per day to Bengaluru from Ernakulam depot. The bus will leave at 4:45 pm
- The return service will leave Bengaluru at 7pm the next day
- A bus will leave for Chennai on Thursday. More services will be conducted depending on the number of reservations
- All reservations can be made only via KSRTC’s portal
- The special services, conducted because of festive season, will continue till September 7
- All services are conducted adhering to Covid protocol. Driver and conductor will have a separate cabin.
- All passengers are expected to bring food as there will be no halts.
- Passengers are expected to download Arogya Sethu App and register on Jagratha portal
- Masks and sanitisers are mandatory
- Tickets are issued on end-to-end service.