STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Port facilitates over 10K crew changes during pandemic

Over 10,000 crew changes were facilitated at the Cochin Port while following all Covid safety protocol since the pandemic outbreak in the country, said port officials.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

A container ship moving along the shipping channel at the Cochin Port | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 10,000 crew changes were facilitated at the Cochin Port while following all Covid safety protocol since the pandemic outbreak in the country, said port officials. They said they had put all safety measures in place for the embarkment and disembarkment of crew from ships anchoring at the port.
Meanwhile, an official release from the Ministry of Shipping said ports in India facilitated more than 1,00,000 crew change, the highest in the world.

“Crew change consists of replacing a ship’s crew with another and involves ‘sign-on the ships’ and ‘sign-off the ships’ procedures. Maritime sector is among the worst-hit sectors due to the pandemic. Still, all Indian Ports were operational and provided essential services throughout the pandemic. The main pillar for the smooth supply chain for India and world were the seafarers,” said the release.

It said Union Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has instructed DG Shipping to come up with robust grievances redressal mechanism to facilitate seafarers. He emphasised that seafarers should be able to approach the ministry during the difficult time and none of them  should suffer due to poor redressal system. 

“An online utility has been created for the verification of seafarers for charted flights and for uploading details of stranded seafarers along with online ship registrations and online charter licensing,” the release quoted DG Shipping Amitabh Kumar as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cochin Port COVID 19
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp