Title deeds distributed to 1,006 families

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government on Tuesday distributed title deeds to 1,006 families in the district. In the past four years, the state government has distributed title deeds to 1.40 lakh families, said Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan who inaugurated the programme at the Ernakulam Collectorate on Tuesday.Land rights are important for implementation of various housing schemes and the government is trying to provide land to all eligible people, he said.

The distribution of 600 title deeds to residents of Kuttampuzha panchayat will be completed within two months, said district collector S Suhas who presided over the function. As many as 2,899 eligible families have been provided title deeds during the past four years in the district, he said.MLAs K J Maxi, Antony John and Eldho Abraham participated in the title deed distribution functions held at various taluk offices.