VACB registers case against school headmaster

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Ernakulam unit, has registered a case against the headmaster of St Stephens Higher Secondary School, Keerampara, for misappropriation of fund allotted for noon meal during 2013-2018. The case was registered against Jeemon Philipose, a native of Iroorpadam near Kothamangalam.

According to VACB official, the case was registered following an order by Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha. The accused allegedly withdrew an excess of Rs 3.95 lakh than the actual permitted amount for the noon meal for students from 2013 to 2018. The case was registered by the VACB on August 5.