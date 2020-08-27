152 agri fairs in the district from Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Onam special agri fairs conducted jointly by the Ernakulam Agriculture Department, HortiCorp and Vegetable and Fruits Promotions Council, Kerala (VFPCK) will be held from Thursday to Sunday. The number of stalls includes 120 by Agri Department, 16 by VFPCK and 16 by VFPCK. Together, 152 such stalls will function in Ernakulam.

The various departments will procure banana and fruits from local farmers at a 10 per cent more than the market prices. These vegetables will be offered at a 30 per cent subsidised rates. Meanwhile, the organic cultivated vegetables will be procured from farmers at 20 per cent hiked rates and the consumers will get them at 10 per cent less than market rates.

A sale of organically-grown fruits and vegetables is being held at Rajagiri International Guest House at Mavelipuram on Friday. The fair is being organised by Organic Kerala, SH College Thevara, Rajagiri International Guest House and Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital.