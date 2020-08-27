STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

152 agri fairs in the district from Thursday

The various departments will procure banana and fruits from local farmers at a 10 per cent more than the market prices.

Published: 27th August 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

In the past, Onam was a market-driven festival and this year, the Onam festival will be more realistic and simple.

In the past, Onam was a market-driven festival and this year, the Onam festival will be more realistic and simple. (Express Illustrations | Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Onam special agri fairs conducted jointly by the Ernakulam Agriculture Department, HortiCorp and Vegetable and Fruits Promotions Council, Kerala (VFPCK) will be held from Thursday to Sunday. The number of stalls includes 120 by Agri Department, 16 by VFPCK and 16 by VFPCK. Together, 152 such stalls will function in Ernakulam.

The various departments will procure banana and fruits from local farmers at a 10 per cent more than the market prices. These vegetables will be offered at a 30 per cent subsidised rates.  Meanwhile, the organic cultivated vegetables will be procured from farmers at 20 per cent hiked rates and the consumers will get them at 10 per cent less than market rates.

A sale of organically-grown fruits and vegetables is being held at Rajagiri International Guest House at Mavelipuram on Friday. The fair is being organised by Organic Kerala, SH College Thevara, Rajagiri International Guest House and Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Both phase-2 and phase-3 trials would take place in India. (Representational Photo | AP)
Cambridge University kicks off vaccine race to fight all coronaviruses
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp