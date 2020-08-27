193 new Covid cases, 191 recoveries in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 193 new Covid cases, of which 187 got infected through local transmission. Meanwhile, 191 people recovered from Covid. Among those infected are six health workers.As many as 23 people got infected from unknown sources. The other local contact cases include 11 from Thrikkakara, 11 from Fort Kochi, 12 from Varapetty, 10 from Vengola, six from Kothamangalam, five from Mattanchery and four from Nellikuzhy.

A 32-year-old Cheranalloor native who works at a private hospital here, a 35-year-old Keezhmad native, a 33-year-old Vengola native and a 36-year-old Vengoor native who works at a private hospital in Aluva, a 49-year-old Kanjoor native who works at a private hospital and a 54-year-old doctor, who is a native of Ernakulam and works at a private hospital in Thrissur, are among the healthcare workers who tested positive. A total of 1,971 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and seven patients are in a critical state at the Kalamassery hospital.