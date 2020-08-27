Chennithala to visit Chellanam today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will visit the coastal hamlet of Chellanam, which is the worst-hit area in the district by sea erosion and Covid-19, on Thursday. Chennithala will visit Saudi Junction, Companyppady, Maruvakkad and Cheriya Kadavu areas. T J Vinodh, MLA, will accompany the opposition leader, said Hibi Eden, MP.