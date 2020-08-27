STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Frame of a Goddess 

Dakshayani, the photo series from designer Devesh Pant and photographer Mahesh Nair, will catch your eye for its beautiful celebration of life and femininity, alongside bold elements of nature

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Photography is visual storytelling – an art that can empower any man, woman, thing or concept with its elements. ‘Dakshayani’, a radiant photo series from Bengaluru-based fashion producer/stylist Devesh Pant (@papapants) and Kerala-bred photographer/retoucher Mahesh Nair (@mahesh_nair), is a testimony to this. “The concept came into place when I was designing costumes for a friend of mine. We picked up old sarees and repurposed them to create contemporary, elegant costumes it got me thinking about a series based on those,” says Devesh, who said he was looking for a biblical, mystical representation of a woman against the Indian panorama.

Glancing at these pictures, you may think they are paintings on canvas, with immaculate detailing, a beautiful juxtaposition of nature and its elements in all their glory next to the glossy, charming, royal aura of the model. “I have always wanted to work with Devesh. When the concept came through, I drove up to his house one morning and we both set out looking for a location,” says Mahesh. But it wasn’t an easy task. Shooting in a quarry under the bright sun, carrying everything from water bottles and sandwiches to costumes and makeup uphill is no joke.

“It was quite draining, but I wanted to create something different, something artistic and beautiful,” adds Mahesh, who has been a fashion photographer in Bengaluru for many years now. But then, this is nothing like taking photographs in the studio. “You can’t control the light, most of the time I didn’t even know how the picture turned out,” he says, as Devesh chips in about the trouble they went through with hair and make-up. “Every other second, we see sweat dripping down the model’s forehead and we would do a touch-up. She was wearing heavy jewellery; there was no option of a re-shoot. It was quite the battle,” he quips.

A herculean shoot schedule and over 1,500 pictures later, Dakshayani took shape. Each photo has a story behind it – like ‘Parashakti’, which depicts the undefeatable forces of the nature coming together; ‘Rajbari’, the most coveted durbar of goddess Durga celebrating the beauty of Ek Chala and ‘Kamalini’, the ode to the lotus that reproduces from its matrix, a symbol of purity and divinity. Though the series was shot in February, it took months of post-production to bring it to perfection. “A focused and passion driven team leads to such creative concoctions and Dakshayani would have never been possible without the love and support of my indelible teammates Simi Jassal, Chinthan, Ishita bhagat, Aditya Rao, Yash Ahuja and the amazing Mahima Vaidya” says Devesh.

The hair and make-up were handled by a very imaginative Jonas Singson (@blu_artistry), who blended garments tailored to perfection from Bouclé (@boucle.india) by Tania George and statement jewellery from Arnav Jewellery (@arnav_jewellery) to perfection. Devesh’s cousin, Natasha Pant gave the story a peculiar narrative with her words. Abhishek Jassal (@jassikilassi), the film director of the shoot, set the elements in motion with his video.
 

