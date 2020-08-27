Green Dreams art exhibit against EIA

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Green Dreams, an online exhibition of landscape paintings and photographs, began on Sunday. The event which is being organised by the White Rose Movement, a cultural organisation is showcasing around 280 works of 142 artists, which reflect concerns regarding the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification proposed by the Centre.

“Through the exhibition, we aim to express our dissent against EIA, which will cause long-standing damage to the environment,” said T A Satyapal, curator of the event. The public can access the exhibition, which will continue for the next three months, through the social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and the official website of the White Rose Movement.

“The voice of artists across the nation is a clarion call against the EIA notification. We should remain awake and not take rest until we save our motherland,” said Kalyan Kumar Chakravarthy, former Lalit Kala Akademi chairman, who inaugurated the event.