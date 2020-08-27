Kudumbashree launches Onam markets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kudumbashree Mission has launched the Onam markets across the state to offer vegetables and other items at reasonable rates for the public. The plan is to organise more than 1,000 ‘Onachantha’ (local markets) across the state till August 31. The Kudumbashree is expecting a whopping `10 crore business from these local markets.

Onam markets would be launched by as many as 941 rural CDS and 124 urban CDS in the state. Also, the state government has also given nod for organsing district level local markets. Social distancing norms would be strictly enforced and handwashing facilities would be available in every market.

In addition to organic farm produce of Kudumbashree, a wide range of other products manufactured by micro-enterprises of the mission such as pickles, snacks, curry powders, honey and clothes will also be on offer. Around 20,000 entrepreneurs from the state will take part in the Onam fairs.