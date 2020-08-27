Metro services likely to resume in Unlock 4.0

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union Government is likely to give more relaxations to various sectors in Unlock 4.0, which will begin on September 1. One of the key sectors the Centre is likely to unlock is expected to be the metro rail services, which were suspended all over the country when the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. Now with the government aiming to revive economic activities, metro services are expected to get a breather.While waiting for the Centre’s announcement, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has geared up for resuming train operations.

During the unlock phase, to serve the passengers, Kochi Metro has decided to run trains every 20 minutes. Operations will resume at 7am and the last trip from both Aluva and Thykoodam will be at 8pm. To handle the rush, one additional train will be kept at Aluva and Muttom.“We have plans to increase the number of trains based on passenger footfall. Kochi Metro has taken all steps to provide safe and secure travel for all Kochiites,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

To ensure proper ventilation, trains will be stopped at stations for at least 20 seconds. At Aluva and Thykoodam, trains will be stopped for a minimum of five minutes with saloon doors in an open condition. During the entire period of lockdown, Kochi Metro has periodically maintained the tracks, signalling system and trains.