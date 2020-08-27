Police file chargesheet in CMDRF fund diversion case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police’s C-Branch, which is probing the diversion of funds from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), has filed a chargesheet against a clerk at the collectorate at the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha. The accused, Vishnu Prasad, works as a clerk in the CMDRF section of the collectorate. Police are probing two cases related to the scam and the chargesheet was filed in the second case. Vishnu is the key accused in the first case as well.

The latest chargesheet was filed to prevent him from availing of statutory bail in case the investigation team fails to file one within 90 days. The case pertains to the misappropriation of amount refunded by beneficiaries considered for a larger relief amount. The probe found that `68 lakh was diverted by the accused.