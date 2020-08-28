140 new Covid cases in Ernakulam district, active cases cross 2,000-mark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With 140 new Covid cases reported on Thursday, the number of active cases in Ernakulam district has crossed the 2,000-mark. Local transmission resulted in 135 of the new cases even as six healthcare workers also tested positive. Over 110 healthcare workers in the district have contracted the virus so far. Among the others who tested positive for the infection, 16 are from Chengamanad, 10 from Palluruthy, 10 from Fort Kochi, seven from Mattanchery, six from Kalamassery, and two from Chellanam.

The source of infection of 26 people could not be traced yet. Meanwhile, 90 persons recovered from the disease on the day. A total of 2,023 persons remain under treatment for Covid in the district. According to Dr A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid-19 at the MCH in Kalamassery, 11 patients are in a critical state at the MCH.