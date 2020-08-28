‘Kerala Blog Express’ to bring foreign influencers to boost tourism, Government sanctions funds 

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: As a post Covid-19 measure to attract international tourists to state, Kerala Government has decided to go ahead with “Kerala Blog Express Influencer Engagement Activity” wherein bloggers from across the world will be brought to Kerala in a post Covid Indian Edition programme to boost tourism.The government, in an order issued on August 6, has sanctioned an amount of Rs 88.50 lakh for the conduct of seventh edition of Kerala Blog Express Influencer Engagement Activity. Though the dates for the conduct of the activity have not been finalised, the tourism department is expecting that the project will be a major branding exercise for Kerala tourism.

The ‘Kerala Blog Express’ has been one of the main branding activities of the state tourism department that created over 200 ambassadors, who have documented their journeys, experiences, and memories across conventional, digital and social media platforms in several different languages.

Department of Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said a high-level meeting chaired by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran with stakeholders in the tourism sector decided to keep the projects ready for implementation once the situation returns to normal. “Kerala Blog Express is one such project for which all administrative sanction has been given.

We are keeping things ready so that there will be no delay in launching tourism promotion works,” he added. Officials said the seventh edition of Kerala Blog Express, which is being planned, will help the state showcase its achievements in the health care sector also. The Blog Express is an initiative to earn global focus on the tourism through first-hand accounts.

