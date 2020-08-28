STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Kerala Blog Express’ to bring foreign influencers to boost tourism, Government sanctions funds 

 The Blog Express is an initiative to earn global focus on the tourism through first-hand accounts.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: As a post Covid-19 measure to attract international tourists to state, Kerala Government has decided to go ahead with “Kerala Blog Express Influencer Engagement Activity” wherein bloggers from across the world will be brought to Kerala in a post Covid Indian Edition programme to boost tourism.The government, in an order issued on August 6, has sanctioned an amount of Rs 88.50 lakh for the conduct of seventh edition of Kerala Blog Express Influencer Engagement Activity. Though the dates for the conduct of the activity have not been finalised, the tourism department is expecting that the project will be a major branding exercise for Kerala tourism. 

The ‘Kerala Blog Express’ has been one of the main branding activities of the state tourism department that created over 200 ambassadors, who have documented their journeys, experiences, and memories across conventional, digital and social media platforms in several different languages.

Department of Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said a high-level meeting chaired by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran with stakeholders in the tourism sector decided to keep the projects ready for implementation once the situation returns to normal. “Kerala Blog Express is one such project for which all administrative sanction has been given.

We are keeping things ready so that there will be no delay in launching tourism promotion works,” he added. Officials said the seventh edition of Kerala Blog Express, which is being planned, will help the state   showcase its achievements in the health care sector also.  The Blog Express is an initiative to earn global focus on the tourism through first-hand accounts.

Officials said the seventh edition of Kerala Blog 
Express will help the state   showcase its achievements in the health care sector also. Last edition had the majority of bloggers from Latin American countries and 16 were women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala tourism
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp