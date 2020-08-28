KSUM’s virtual startup expo gets big response from industry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing virtual exhibition of technology start-ups, being organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to provide a platform for industry to tap post-Covid opportunities by leveraging products and services from the startup ecosystem at affordable costs, has received overwhelming response.

The five-day expo is aimed at augmenting opportunities for startups and connect them to industry.

The second edition of the expo follows tremendous response received by the first round of exhibition held in June. The ongoing edition of the show features a wide array of products and services from edutech, fintech, and enterprise tech sectors. The best products required for educational institutions were on display on the first two days, followed by the turn of startups from fintech and enterprise technologies sectors.

To view the exhibition, visit: https://business.startupmission.in/demoday from 10 am to 4 pm.

The ongoing edition will conclude on Saturday. KSUM, however, will be repeating the exhibition every two months, putting on display more products every time.Industrialists from edutech, fintech and enterprise tech sectors can participate in the event and also interact with startups through video conference.