Onam masks to add to festive spirit

‘Kasavu’ trends every Onam. So, why not make it ‘happening’ this year too.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Kasavu’ trends every Onam. So, why not make it ‘happening’ this year too. Praveen Symphony, an entertainment professional-turned-entrepreneur, has come up with Onam-special ethnic face masks which ensures protection along with style. His masks are already trending that Praveen says that the orders are pouring in.The double-layer handloom masks made of cotton has Kerala motifs embedded on them. Besides elephant, dragonfly, ‘valkannadi’ and floral carpet motifs adorn the masks. These are breath-easy, washable and reusable and come in all sizes, including for kids. 

According to Praveen, he procures the material in bulk and assigns tailoring units to work on his designs. “But, the final touch, the motifs and prints are done by me. Besides doing something creative, this venture also provides jobs to many, including women. So, it is gratifying to see them fly off shelves,” he adds.

Praveen has introduced over 400 designs during the last few months. The masks are priced below `50, except for the Onam masks which cost `60. “I don’t have profit on my mind. That’s one reason why I keep the prices below `50. But, since the handloom masks involves a lot of wastage and resources, I was forced to price it `60,” he adds.

So far, Praveen has sold over 3,000 masks. “The sale is good which I believe is due to its quality. Many shops order them in bulk. Besides, many companies too have asked for customised ones for their staff,”he adds. Praveen has also manufactured face masks, which went to be an instant hit. He can be contacted at 89070 11004.

Image used for representational purpose only
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
