UC College launches probe against prof in centre of ‘_Papicha’ sexual abuse row

According to the college management, the student had first made the sexual harassment allegations on the social media platform.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Instagram movement launched by present and past female students of UC College, Aluva, against the head of the English department for sexual harassment bore fruit as the college management removed the professor from his post and other responsibilities. The management has launched an inquiry into the allegations raised by a former student of the college via a video posted in the Instagram page launched by the students for the purpose.

According to the college management, the student had first made the sexual harassment allegations on the social media platform. “Following this, she sent an email too, accusing the professor of sexual harassment,” said the management in a letter. According to Principal David Saj Mathew, the complaint has been handed over to the college’s Internal Complaints Committee. 

“The committee has started the inquiry and will soon submit a report. Action will be taken in an impartial manner and as per the law based on the report,” said the principal. According to him, the ICC cell has been functioning in the college since 2011.

In a video on the Instagram page ‘_Papicha’ made by the students of the college, one of them said the professor is now head of the English department.“I have passed out of college. You may wonder why I decided to come out with my accusations so late. It is to put a stop to his acts,” the student said in the video, which has more than 16,000 views and over 373 comments.

