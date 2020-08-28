Unlock 4.0: Kochi Metro gears up to resume operations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Union government expected to give its nod for the resumption of Metro Rail services from September 1, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has already begun the preparatory work to relaunch operations between Aluva and Thykoodam. Though the Thykoodam-Petta stretch is ready for commissioning, the agency has not included it in its service plan for when the operations are restored, subject to the Central government's nod. A call on the official inauguration of the Thykoodam- Petta stretch will be taken shortly, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the KMRL has taken strict measures to ensure sanitisation, social distancing for passengers, and cashless transactions for a safe commute. It will encourage passengers to use the Kochi1 card over direct cash transactions. However, if a commuter without the card is entering the station, they will have to purchase a ticket. Hence, necessary preventive measures have been taken to adopt contactless ticketing and digital payment at all stations, in addition to setting up cash boxes. The new system will ensure that a commuter will not touch anything except the ticket, thus helping prevent the spread of the virus, if any, through currency notes.

The employees at the ticket counter and the passenger information counter will only communicate to the passengers through the mic and speaker. All the staff dealing with cash will wear hand gloves. Foot-pedal-operated sanitisers will be kept at the entry points. The social distancing of passengers will be monitored by respective station controllers through CCTV.

All passengers will be screened for body temperature using an infrared thermometer. Also, thermal cameras will be placed at stations with high footfall. All public contact points like AFC gates, ticket counters, handrails of staircases, escalators, lift buttons, and platform chairs will be cleaned using disinfectants every four hours.The Metro services were called off on March 24, when the Central government announced the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 spread.