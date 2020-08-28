STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want lives to be normal, says expat who is part of vaccine trials

The 15,000 volunteers for the clinical trials come from various backgrounds.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The desperate quest for a vaccine against Covid-19 is on all around the world, with trials progressing on many fronts. Nithin Chacko Thomas, a 30-year-old Malayali based in Abu Dhabi, experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of this quest when he participated in the Phase III trials of the Chinese-developed vaccine, Sinopharm, in the UAE this month. "I just want all our lives to get back to normal -- to be able to travel freely without fear of Covid, visit our friends and families and regain all the little things that we miss, which will mean getting our lives back. Hence, I decided to volunteer for the trials of the vaccine and do my bit to help the world find a preventive shot as soon as possible," he said.

Nithin, who works as a research assistant at a university in Abu Dhabi, came across the advertisement by the UAE government seeking volunteers for the Phase III trials of Sinopharm developed by China. "I am a healthy person and was not apprehensive to be a part of the effort. When I signed up for the trials, I surfed the internet and did a bit of research on the vaccine trials and its phases. I also consulted some of my family members who are doctors, and they all gave the green signal, which gave me more confidence," said Nithin, a native of Kochi who moved to the UAE six years ago.

"Though everybody was positive to the idea, convincing my family, especially my mother, was a big step. My mother was not very convinced as to why I should volunteer to risk my health. Nobody can guarantee the future... I took a considered decision and went ahead to be a test subject," he said.

The 15,000 volunteers for the clinical trials come from various backgrounds. Nithin feels that many more volunteers need to pitch in to complete parallel trials at a faster rate. "I've encouraged all my friends here in the UAE to participate. We just have to register on www.4humanity.ae. Only an Emirates ID is required for registration. I was expecting the vaccine to be brought in a big suitcase filled with ice, similar to the ones we see in Hollywood movies, but it came in just a small box and it was just like a normal injection," said Nithin, who got the first dose of vaccination on August 8. His second dose is scheduled for August 29.

"After the vaccination, I was kept under observation for 30 minutes and my vitals were checked again," he said."For the first seven days after the vaccine shot, the doctors advised me to check my daily body temperature, and report any respiratory problems or skin allergies. Every alternate day, they check on me over the phone -- they have also given an emergency number to contact in case any health issue or discomfort arises. So far, I have not felt any discomfort at all. So far, so good," he said.

