STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A dose of much-needed ‘CorOnam’ laughter 

Numerous awareness programmes and a steady flurry of media reports have told us repeatedly to wear a mask while stepping out.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Numerous awareness programmes and a steady flurry of media reports have told us repeatedly to wear a mask while stepping out. However, Maveli (King Mahabali), who was pushed to the underground by Lord Vishnu as per lore, unfortunately, wasn’t privy to such information. Therefore, when he sets foot in Kerala for Onam, enthusiastic about seeing his land and subjects, he breaks into dance until he sneezes. In the blink of an eye, an ambulance arrives and two men in PPE suits wrap the baffled Maveli in white cloth, add a mask and place him inside the ambulance along with his accessory, the Olakuda, for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This hilarious animated video titled ‘Happy CorOnam’ featuring the pot-bellied, lovable Maveli with splendid dancing skills has taken over the internet. A warning to wear masks and abide by quarantine rules is the quick message of the video. Created by freelance animator Suvi Vijay and friends, the same team behind ‘Run Maveli Run’ in 2015, ‘Happy CorOnam’ has brought much-needed humour amid the pandemic.

“In 2015, the state was in the grip of street dogs. Therefore, we made a video on Maveli being hounded by stray dogs when he arrives. Eventually, he wishes everyone a happy Onam from atop a tree. Our team disbanded after the video as we moved to different countries for employment. A month ago, one of us suggested making a video with the same Maveli to uplift the dull mood this Onam. In a few days, we brainstormed and discussed ideas. The animation video was completed in a month,” says Suvi, who directed and animated the video.

While the video has amassed lakhs of likes, there are also allegations on how the team depicted Maveli as a Brahmin, with fair skin and a ‘poonool’ (sacred thread), when legend cites Maveli as an Asura. “Honestly, we didn’t dissect the animation or think of the complexities; all we wanted was to make people laugh and have fun,” says Suvi.

Animating the Maveli, whose antics are amusing and expressions priceless, comes easy to Suvi, whose deep interest in theatre helped him specialise in character animation. Currently engaged in a venture ‘Bodhi Art Ville’ with his spouse Ramya Suvi, who’s a dancer and costume designer, Suvi also fosters other creative pursuits. The team behind the viral animation includes Arun Pillai, Anoop Kalpaka, Sasilal S, Yadhu, Vimal, Arun Syamalan, Sujith Sasankan, Renjith Arjunan Kurungode, Sreejesh K Damodar, Vinod Manavalan, Arun Balabaskarachandran, Jijith K, Shigil Jimboli and D A Vasanth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp