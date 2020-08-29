Booze party proves fatal for 54-year-old man

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 54-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death during a booze party held at his residence, which he attended along with three of his friends, near Chengamanad here on Friday. Jayaprakash of Nakkolil, Karumassery, near Chengamannad, was found dead in a pool of blood near his bed where the party is believed to have been held. Vijesh, Soumesh and Anil, who were present at the party, have been taken into custody. Preliminary investigation indicated that the wooden handle of a hammer was used for the murder.

According to the police, though the incident took place around 5.30pm, it came to light only by 7pm. Since the trio was under the influence of alcohol, police are yet to start interrogation. “An argument during the party is believed to have led to the murder. Since the three are in an inebriated state, the interrogation will be held on Saturday,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

According to the local people, fights were common among the four persons. “Though the preliminary investigation suggests the trio’s involvement in the murder, hard evidence is needed to establish their guilt. We have started an investigation to find out the actual culprits and establish the motive,” said the officer. Chengamanad police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.