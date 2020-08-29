Rise in Covid cases among hospital staff sets off alarm bells

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Major frontline hospitals in the district are reeling under the impact of Covid-19, as more and more of their staff test positive for the virus each day. In an alarming development, one of the city’s leading hospitals reported a total of 24 cases among its employees on Friday. These include migrant and local workers employed in the hospital canteen as well as the healthcare staff at the hospital. The fact that the source of infection of many of these cases is unknown highlights the gravity of the situation.

According to a source within the hospital, the migrant labourers who had returned to the hospital after visiting their native places might be one of the reasons for the unprecedented spread of infection. In fact, as many as 14 of the 24 employees who tested positive are from other states. “They underwent antigen tests prior to joining and their results were negative. A number of doctors and other healthcare professionals have also been quarantined,” said sources.

The district on Friday recorded 207 new cases, 186 of which were infected through local transmission. This includes five healthcare workers and a Vengoor-based Asha worker. A 44-year-old Kothamangalam native died while undergoing treatment for Covid at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. According to hospital authorities, the deceased person, identified as Biju Abraham, was suffering from severe pneumonia.