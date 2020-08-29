VStar to launch four and five-layered masks next month

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Covid-19 virus cases continuing to surge in the state, masks and sanitisers have become an integral part of our daily life. After coming out with a wide range of cotton masks in April, VStar, a leading lifestyle brand, is all set to launch four and five-layered masks next month.“Once the lockdown was proposed to be lifted and many corporate companies planned to re-start operations, VStar was approached for providing non-surgical masks for everyday use. With affordability being the core of our product offerings, these masks came in varied sizes for men, women and kids without compromising on safety and hygiene,” said an official at VStar.

The masks are made of superior cotton with an innovative contoured design and soft stretchable ear loops to retain their original shape even after multiple washes. According to VStar authorities, the masks have been designed in a way to provide comfort for long hours of usage. Based on customer feedback, more than 12 designs were introduced to meet the changing consumer needs. These premium quality masks were provided to consumers across the nation and exported to countries in Europe, the US and the Gulf.