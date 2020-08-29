STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Work over, DMRC to close Kochi office

The agency has archived its journey along with Kerala’s prestigious project.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the completion of the 24km-long stretch of the first phase of Kochi Metro Rail between Aluva and Petta, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will close down its Kochi office by September. DMRC had commenced its remarkable journey with the submission of the draft project report (DPR) for the Kochi Metro in 2005. Its Kochi office was established in 2009 and the preparatory work connected with Kochi Metro had got under way in November 2011 with the rebuilding of the Ernakulam North Road Overbridge (RoB).

The agency has archived its journey along with Kerala’s prestigious project. The newspaper clippings from 2009 to 2020 maintained at the DMRC office have been turned into booklet form and handed over to the Regional Archives Centre, Ernakulam, where it will be available for reference. It will also provide a wealth of information to transport research scholars and students. In a brief handover ceremony held at the DMRC office, K S Krishnakumar, project director, DMRC, handed over the 100 booklets to P K Sajeev, superintendent of Regional Archives, and Abdul Nazar, archivist.

A remarkable journey
Kochi office was established in 2009
Kochi Metro preparatory works 
launched in November 2011
Construction of Kochi Metro commenced on June 7, 2013
Reach 1 between Aluva and Palarivattom (13 km) inaugurated in June 2017
Extension between Palarivattom and Maharaja’s College commissioned 
in October 2017.
Maharaja’s College-Thykoodam section opened on September 3, 2019
Thykoodam-Petta stretch completed in May 2020 (ready for commissioning)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMRC Kochi Metro
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp