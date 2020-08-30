STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
136 new Covid cases, 147 recover in Ernakulam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 136 new Covid cases. Out of the 136 cases, 123 have been infected due to local transmission. However, 147 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the district. Among those who tested positive include eight healthcare workers, three employees at a private hospital in Ernakulam, and three staffers at INHS Sanjivani.

Other Covid positive cases reported in the district include 17 from Thrikkakara, seven from Kottuvally, six from Tripunithura, eight migrant labourers who are working in a private institution at Payipara, four persons from Vypeen and two from Chellanam. A total of 2073 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district. According to Dr A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, nine Covid patients are in a critical state at MCH.

