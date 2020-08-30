As part of Unlock 4.0, Kochi Metro to resume services on September 7

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of Union government allowing resumption of metro rail services from September 7 in a graded manner as part of Unlock 4.0, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Saturday said they were ready to resume services on September 7 itself after consultation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Kochi Metro officials said they have been preparing for resumption of services. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the services will be issued by the MoHUA in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the unlock phase, Kochi Metro has decided to run trains every 20 minutes. Operations will start at 7am and the last trip from both Aluva and Thykoodam will be at 8pm. To handle the rush, one additional train will be kept at Aluva and Muttom.

KMRL will follow all Covid safety protocol, ensuring safe and secure travel for the passengers. To ensure proper ventilation, trains will be stopped at stations for at least 20 seconds. At Aluva and Thykoodam, trains will stop for a minimum of five minutes with saloon doors remaining open. During the entire period of lockdown, Kochi Metro has periodically maintained the tracks, signalling system and trains.