Close aide held for murder of 54-year-old man at booze party

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after 54-year-old Jayaprakash was found allegedly hacked to death during a booze party at his residence, the Chengammanadu police on Saturday arrested one of his three friends who attended the party. 39-year-old Vijesh, alias Kannan, of Palliyakkal House, Kurumassery, was arrested based on the evidence. According to the police, “possessiveness” of the suspect was the major reason that resulted in the murder.

“Vijesh, Soumesh and Anil were present at the booze party which was held at Jayaprakash’s house on Thursday. Vijesh had been staying along with the victim for the last few years. But Jayaparakash and others avoided Vijesh when the last two parties were organised. During an argument among the four, Jayaprakash took a stand against Vijesh. Since Vijesh was too possessive towards Jayaprakash, it mentally disturbed him. This resulted in the murder of Jayaprakash,” said a police officer.

Though the incident took place on Thursday, the police came to know of it only on Friday night. Preliminary investigation showed that the wooden handle of a hammer was used for the murder. “Vijesh had informed his close friends about the incident. Since arguments were a usual affair at the house, they paid no attention. Only when the news about Jayaprakash’s murder spread, they realised that the information was true. Vijesh has admitted to the crime,” said the police officer.