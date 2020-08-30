Mother of kid who swallowed coin begins fast in front of Aluva hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nandini, mother of three-year-old Prithviraj who died after accidentally swallowing coins began an indefinite sit-in protest in front of the Aluva district hospital on Saturday demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the death. Local residents have formed an action council named Prithviraj Justice Action to organise the campaign.

Soon after the child swallowed the coin, on August 1, he was rushed to Aluva district hospital. The hospital authorities referred the child to Ernakulam General Hospital stating that there was no paediatrician. However, general hospital authorities sent them to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

According to the parents, the doctors advised them to give fruits and rice to the child and the coin would go out naturally. However, his condition worsened and he died. A chemical examination report had recently concluded that natural causes could have caused the death.