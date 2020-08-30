Speeding truck jumps signal, mows down youth at Cheranalloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rash and negligent driving took a life at a busy junction in Kochi city on Saturday. A mini-truck that jumped the traffic signal rammed a motorcycle, a car and vehicles crossing the signal at Cheranalloor junction on Container Road, killing a youth. Six persons sustained injuries and the condition of one of them was critical, according to the police. The deceased has been identified as Amal K M, 26, a resident of North Paravoor.

Amal was crossing the signal on a motorcycle when the truck knocked him down around 2.30pm. According to police, the truck was going towards the city centre from Kalamassery while the other vehicles were heading towards Edappally from Varapuzha side. The car and two-wheeler had reached the middle of the junction after the signal turned green for them. The truck came speeding out of nowhere and mowed down the two-wheeler rider. It then hit the car and pushed it forward and came to a halt after hitting other vehicles.

All injured were rushed to a private hospital at Cheranalloor but Amal’s life could not be saved. The car driver, Manikandan, is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. According to the hospital authorities, he is on ventilator support. The Cheranalloor police registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. Police said the accident was clearly a mistake from the truck driver as he had jumped the signal.

“As per the CCTV footage, the truck was speeding and it came to a stop only after pushing the car for a few metres. Other vehicles on the lane also were hit, leaving others injured,” said a police officer.

Police said the truck driver also sustained injuries. A team of police reached the spot and towed the vehicles away and seized the truck.