Be on high alert during Thiruvonam: Kochi Medical Officer N K Kuttapan

KOCHI: The district health department has urged the public to remain on high alert against the spread of

Covid-19 amid Onam celebrations.“As per the statistics of the state’s Covid-19 expert committee, September will be very crucial for Kerala in terms of the disease spread. As predicted, the cases are going to peak in the coming months and celebrations during Onam should be restricted. Avoid all activities that might trigger a possibility of the spread of infection,” said District Medical Officer N K Kuttapan.

Children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with poor immunity should take utmost care during this period. The district administration has warned against overcrowding during Onam. Other guidelines put forward by the health department includes purchase of new clothes from nearby shops so as to avoid travelling to cities in view of the rush during the festival season in textile shops and other establishments, social distancing and use of masks and sanitisers. The authorities have requested the public not to remove masks while shopping and also avoid visiting children, elderly persons, and patients during this period.