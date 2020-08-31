Biggest single-day COVID-19 spike of 231 cases in Kochi, 18 health workers infected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With its highest-ever single-day spike so far with 231 cases on Sunday, Ernakulam stares at a perplexing situation in its battle against the pandemic. The second-highest number of cases was reported on August 19 with a total of 230 cases. The number of local transmission cases, the health officials feel, would spiral with the public frequently hitting the roads for Onam purchases.

Of the new cases, only 19 were reported in people who arrived from other states or abroad. Worryingly, 12 Indian reserve battalion members who arrived from Lakshadweep unit and 18 health workers tested positive for Covid-19. “Despite ensuring all safety measures, it is worrying to see many frontline workers getting infected. As local transmission cases continue to go up, many non-Covid patients too are being tested positive. Unknowingly, health workers who are treating these patients are also getting infected with the virus,” said a health department official.

Among the 219 local transmission cases, the majority of the cases were reported from Aluva and West Kochi clusters. “Apart from the two clusters, several Covid cases are being reported from across the district. Though we have devised specific strategies based on the regional trend in the spread, the situation demands more measures. If we take regions such as Mattanchery, people’s callous approach towards official directions has had a direct bearing on the increasing numbers,” said the official. A total of 27 persons from Mattanchery got infected through local contact.

Major spots like Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery, Kadavanthra and Kaloor have also reported multiple cases through local contact. Around 182 patients recovered from the pandemic on the day.