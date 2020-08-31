STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Biggest single-day COVID-19 spike of 231 cases in Kochi, 18 health workers infected

Major spots like Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery, Kadavanthra and Kaloor have also reported multiple cases through local contact.

Published: 31st August 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With its highest-ever single-day spike so far with 231 cases on Sunday, Ernakulam stares at a perplexing situation in its battle against the pandemic. The second-highest number of cases was reported on August 19 with a total of 230 cases. The number of local transmission cases, the health officials feel, would spiral with the public frequently hitting the roads for Onam purchases.

Of the new cases, only 19 were reported in people who arrived from other states or abroad. Worryingly, 12 Indian reserve battalion members who arrived from Lakshadweep unit and 18 health workers tested positive for Covid-19. “Despite ensuring all safety measures, it is worrying to see many frontline workers getting infected. As local transmission cases continue to go up, many non-Covid patients too are being tested positive. Unknowingly, health workers who are treating these patients are also getting infected with the virus,” said a health department official.

Among the 219 local transmission cases, the majority of the cases were reported from Aluva and West Kochi clusters. “Apart from the two clusters, several Covid cases are being reported from across the district. Though we have devised specific strategies based on the regional trend in the spread, the situation demands more measures. If we take regions such as Mattanchery, people’s callous approach towards official directions has had a direct bearing on the increasing numbers,” said the official. A total of 27 persons from Mattanchery got infected through local contact.

Major spots like Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery, Kadavanthra and Kaloor have also reported multiple cases through local contact. Around 182 patients recovered from the pandemic on the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp