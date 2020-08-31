Chambakkara bridge to be DMRC’s last project in Kochi

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The remaining works of the four-lane Chambakkara bridge will be the last project of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with regard to Kochi Metro Rail. The old bridge is being reconstructed at an estimated cost of `70 crore. The spillover works of the bridge will be completed in September, following which the agency will shut its office in Kochi as the agreement with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will expire.

DMRC began implementing the first phase of Kochi Metro between Aluva and Petta, which is one of the most capital intensive projects ever executed in the state, in 2013.“The journey has been remarkable for every one of us at DMRC. We completed the 25-km-stretch in the heart of the city in just six years. Under the guidance of ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan, we were even able to revamp metro-related infrastructure, especially the roads along the rail corridor, flyovers and bridges,” said Keshav Chandran, chief engineer of DMRC.

The 1.2-km-long Thykkoodam stretch was the final work of the first phase and it has been completed and handed over to KMRL, which will soon announce the date of commissioning.Chambakkara bridge will be ready by September and other small works like developing an area as part of property development in Ernakulam South railway station and rectification work on the premises of Muttom yard will also be completed by next month.

“DMRC will be remembered by Kochiites for completing the first phase of the project in a time-bound manner. KMRL, which will implement the remaining phases, should carry on with the positivity DMRC is leaving behind,” said P Rajeev, former MP.Keshav said the agency will be deeply indebted to Kochiites who wholeheartedly cooperated with the project.