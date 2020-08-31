STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jewel Baby’s Onam track an ode to the festival in 1980s

An accomplished voice-over artist, Jewel also acted in film recently released by MG University.

Jewel Baby

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Ponnonathumbi,’ an Onam track by television anchor and radio jockey Jewel Baby, has become an instant hit on social media with Malayalis all over the world humming the melody.

Penned and sung by Jewel, the visuals of the song have been set in a village to evoke a feeling of nostalgia. “I wanted to make an Onam album that did not have even a tinge of modern paraphernalia. Hence, I chose an area near Kadambrayar to shoot the song,” said Jewel.

An accomplished voice-over artist, Jewel also acted in film recently released by MG University. “Though there are many songs and albums related to Onam doing the rounds on social media, a song that can take us to 80s and 90s is a rarity. With this composition, I have tried to bring back that element. With the kind of reception the song has been receiving, I feel my attempt’s a success,” she added. The track can be accessed on Jewel’s YouTube channel ‘jewelbabysworld’.

